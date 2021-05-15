Bitcoin ‘held up very well’ despite biggest exchange inflow since March 2020 crash By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

(BTC) has performed “very well” as traders have been sending more coins to exchanges than at any time since the March 2020 crash.

Data from on-chain monitoring resources CryptoQuant and Glassnode shows that BTC exchange inflows hit a one-year high on Thursday.

Bitcoin exchange net flows chart. Source: Glassnode
Bitcoin exchange inflows chart. Source: Ki Young Ju/Twitter