Argentina’s tax body reportedly asks crypto firms to report all activity By Cointelegraph

Argentina’s tax body reportedly asks crypto firms to report all activity
A tax authority in Argentina is reportedly looking to scrutinize operations involving cryptocurrencies like (BTC).
Argentina’s Federal Administration of Public Income, or AFIP, has ordered domestic crypto exchanges and payment firms to provide monthly reports of all kinds of operations by users on their platforms, local news agency Buenos Aires Económico reports Tuesday.
