Altcoins pop while Bitcoin looks for support near $50,000 By Cointelegraph



Altcoins pop while Bitcoin looks for support near $50,000



(BTC) continues to look for direction but as this occurred, Ether and altcoins bounced higher from the May 13 sell-off. Dogecoin shocked investors with its 47% rally that kicked off after Coinbase announced that it would list (DOGE) in the coming months. Doge price also rallied after Elon Musk tweeted that he was “Working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising.”

While many altcoins have seen double-digit gains during the recovery the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to languish near the $50,000 level as whale wallets containing at least 1,000 BTC have declined by 4.7% compared to the previous month, indicating possible profit taking or a rotation into different assets.

ETH/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Percentage of total market capitalization dominance. Source: CoinMarketCap

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph