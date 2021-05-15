41 Songs You Don’t Know The Lyrics To

By
Bradly Lamb
-
2

1.

“Shut Up And Dance With Me” by Walk The Moon


RCA/ youtube.com

There is nothing more straight people love than hearing this song at weddings, but I know for a fact they don’t sing any of the words besides “shut up and dance with me.”

2.

“Sugar, We’re Goin Down” by Fall Out Boy


Island/ youtube.com

Something… something…cock it and pull it!

3.

The order of the girls in “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega


Ariola Records/ youtube.com

I know that Monica is first but don’t know who to go to from there.

4.

“Summer Girls” by LFO


Arista/ youtube.com

Something about Fun Dip, Larry Bird’s jersey (33), Abercrombie & Fitch, Chinese food, and Billy Shakespeare sonnets.

5.

“Come On Eileen” by Dexy’s Midnight Runners


Mercury/ youtube.com

“DOO RAH LOO RAH DOO RAH… SOMETHING SOMETHING…COME ON EILEEN!!”

6.

All of “Cotton Eye Joe” by Rednex


Jive Records

I’m worried about you if you know all the words to “Cotton Eyed Joe.”

7.

“One Week” by Barenaked Ladies


Reprise/ youtube.com

People get so excited when this song starts and they hear “IT’S BEEN,” but then they quickly remember they don’t know like any of the words.

8.

The verses in “Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado


Geffen Mosley/ youtube.com

Everyone loses their shit when this first starts playing until they realize they really don’t know any of the words. “Nope…didn’t think so.”

9.

“Fergalicious” by Fergie


Interscope/ youtube.com

A harder song to sing karaoke to than you think.

10.

“Break Free” by Ariana Grande


Republic/ youtube.com

Ariana is the mumble queen and I love her for that.

11.

“We Didn’t Start The Fire” by Billy Joel


Columbia/ youtube.com

Someday I’ll learn a single verse of this song. Someday.

12.

“9 to 5” by Dolly Parton


RCA/ youtube.com

You’re lying if you know more than “9 to 5 what a way to make a living.”

13.

“I Want You” aka the cherry cola song by Savage Garden


Columbia/ youtube.com

“fjkasdjflkalk;dsfkladsf chicka cherry cola.” 

14.

“Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond


Uni/MCA/ youtube.com

I have literally never listened to these verses in my life.

15.

“Ride Wit Me” by Nelly


Universal/ youtube.com

Millennials who were in middle school when this song came out know 3/4 of the lyrics but not quite the whole thing.

16.

Anything in “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)” by Lumidee besides “Uhhh ohhhh”

17.

Christina Aguilera’s verse in “Lady Marmalade”

18.

The “Macarena”


RCA/ youtube.com

You’ve heard it 10,000 times. You can do the dance. You still probably don’t know the lyrics.

19.

“Rehab” by Amy Winehouse

20.

Any version of “Auld Land Syne”

21.

“Butterfly” by Crazy Town


Columbia/ youtube.com

“Come my lady, come come my lady.” That’s it. 

22.

Shaggy’s part in “It Wasn’t Me”


MCA/ youtube.com

Everyone thinks they know Shaggy’s part but everyone actually doesn’t.

23.

Half of “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz


TVT/ youtube.com

Something about balls, sweat, windows, and walls.

24.

“The Ketchup Song (Aserejé)” (English version) by Las Ketchup


youtube.com

Because why did they make an English version of this song?

25.

The entire last minute of The White Stripes’ “Fell In Love With a Girl”


XL/ youtube.com

It’s basically: Unintelligible raspy guitar playing

26.

“It’s the End of the World” by R.E.M.


RCA/ youtube.com

Another song with a lot of fast singing.

27.

All of Blur’s “Song 2”


Sony Music

Everyone loves this song…but what is really happening other than “Woo hoo!”?

28.

“Work” by Rihanna


Def Jam/ youtube.com

Another song that I swear I’ll learn the words to someday. 

29.

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson


Epic Records/ youtube.com

Sad but true that you don’t know most of the words to this.

30.

“Return Of The Mack” by Mark Morrison


WM UK/ youtube.com

A classic, but I still have no idea what most of the words are.

31.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana

32.

Almost all of “Get Busy” by Sean Paul

33.

Most Sean Paul songs in general.


United Archives / ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images

34.

“Timber” by Kesha and Pitbull


RCA/ youtube.com

Another wedding favorite that no one over the age of 40 knows any of the words to.

35.

“Intergalactic” by the Beastie Boys


Capitol/ youtube.com

Don’t do this at karaoke. It never ends well.

36.

The Friends theme song

37.

“MMMBop” by Hanson


Mercury/ youtube.com

I know all these words, but I know that’s not normal.

38.

“Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster The People


Columbia/ youtube.com

The chorus is easy and clear to hear. The rest of the song sounds like it was recorded in the studio with the lead singer on speakerphone.

39.

“Royals” by Lorde


Lava/ youtube.com

The song is trickier to learn than you think!

40.

“Hey Ya!” by Outkast


LaFace/ youtube.com

Everyone’s mom loves to “Shake it like a Polaroid picture” but I guarantee that’s the only lyric they know.

41.

“Love Shack” by the B-52’s


Reprise/ youtube.com

It’s worth not knowing any of the lyrics just for: “TIN ROOOF RUSTED.”

