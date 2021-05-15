41 Songs You Don’t Know The Lyrics To

1.
“Shut Up And Dance With Me” by Walk The Moon
2.
“Sugar, We’re Goin Down” by Fall Out Boy
3.
The order of the girls in “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega
4.
“Summer Girls” by LFO
5.
“Come On Eileen” by Dexy’s Midnight Runners
6.
All of “Cotton Eye Joe” by Rednex
7.
“One Week” by Barenaked Ladies
8.
The verses in “Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado
9.
“Fergalicious” by Fergie
10.
“Break Free” by Ariana Grande
11.
“We Didn’t Start The Fire” by Billy Joel
12.
“9 to 5” by Dolly Parton
13.
“I Want You” aka the cherry cola song by Savage Garden
14.
“Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond
15.
“Ride Wit Me” by Nelly
16.
Anything in “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)” by Lumidee besides “Uhhh ohhhh”
17.
Christina Aguilera’s verse in “Lady Marmalade”
18.
The “Macarena”
19.
“Rehab” by Amy Winehouse
20.
Any version of “Auld Land Syne”
21.
“Butterfly” by Crazy Town
22.
Shaggy’s part in “It Wasn’t Me”
23.
Half of “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz
24.
“The Ketchup Song (Aserejé)” (English version) by Las Ketchup
25.
The entire last minute of The White Stripes’ “Fell In Love With a Girl”
26.
“It’s the End of the World” by R.E.M.
27.
All of Blur’s “Song 2”
28.
“Work” by Rihanna
29.
“Thriller” by Michael Jackson
30.
“Return Of The Mack” by Mark Morrison
31.
“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana
32.
Almost all of “Get Busy” by Sean Paul
33.
Most Sean Paul songs in general.
34.
“Timber” by Kesha and Pitbull
35.
“Intergalactic” by the Beastie Boys
36.
The Friends theme song
37.
“MMMBop” by Hanson
38.
“Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster The People
39.
“Royals” by Lorde
40.
“Hey Ya!” by Outkast
41.
“Love Shack” by the B-52’s
