19 Celeb Friendships People Love

I would give my left kidney to be a part of Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal’s friendship.
A while back, we asked the BuzzFeed Community for their favorite examples of celeb BFFs, and we got a ton of great responses — including a bunch more nominated in the comments! Here are 19 more adorable celeb BFFs that people can’t get enough of.
1.
Dylan O’Brien and Tyler Posey
2.
Harry Styles and James Corden
3.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
4.
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler
5.
Pete Davidson and John Mulaney
6.
Dulé Hill and James Roday
7.
Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley
8.
Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers
9.
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
10.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire
11.
Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal
12.
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio
13.
Mindy Kaling and B. J. Novak
14.
Tom Holland and Zendaya
15.
Ellen Pompeo and Jesse Williams
16.
Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra
17.
Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer
18.
Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét
19.
And finally, Timothée Chalamet and Kiernan Shipka
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!