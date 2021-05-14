Yuan inches higher, but set for first weekly loss in six

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan inched higher

against the dollar on Friday, following a firmer official

guidance rate, but the local unit looked set for the first

weekly loss in six.

The Chinese yuan took a breather after a volatile week, by

strengthening to a near three-year high before giving back most

of the gains, with traders attributing the sharp fluctuations

mostly to the dollar’s movements in global markets following

surprising U.S. data.

The dollar stabilized against a basket of currencies on

Friday as investors tried to assess the risk of U.S. inflation

rising faster than expected and prodding the Federal Reserve to

hike interest rates sooner.

The spot yuan calmed as well. The onshore market

opened at 6.4485 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4450 at

midday, 94 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday

level, it would have lost 0.22% to the dollar for the week,

snapping five straight weeks of gains.

The spot yuan traded just above the key 6.45 per dollar

level and swung in an extremely tight range of about 50 pips in

morning trade, with several traders expecting the yuan to remain

tracking the broad dollar movements in the near term.