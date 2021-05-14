Yuan inches higher, but set for first weekly loss in six

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan inched higher

against the dollar on Friday, following a firmer official

guidance rate, but the local unit looked set for the first

weekly loss in six.

The Chinese yuan took a breather after a volatile week, by

strengthening to a near three-year high before giving back most

of the gains, with traders attributing the sharp fluctuations

mostly to the dollar’s movements in global markets following

surprising U.S. data.

The dollar stabilized against a basket of currencies on

Friday as investors tried to assess the risk of U.S. inflation

rising faster than expected and prodding the Federal Reserve to

hike interest rates sooner.

The spot yuan calmed as well. The onshore market

opened at 6.4485 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4450 at

midday, 94 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday

level, it would have lost 0.22% to the dollar for the week,

snapping five straight weeks of gains.

The spot yuan traded just above the key 6.45 per dollar

level and swung in an extremely tight range of about 50 pips in

morning trade, with several traders expecting the yuan to remain

tracking the broad dollar movements in the near term.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4525 per dollar, 87 pips

or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4612.

Many traders and analysts said their projections for the

midpoint showed larger errors this week, suggesting official

attempts to stabilize the market.

“The PBOC has been setting USD/CNY fixing

higher-than-expected for five consecutive sessions but in a

decreasing degree, aimed at smoothing movements in the yuan

exchange rate when U.S. employment and inflation data sparked

market volatility,” Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank in

Singapore, said in a note.

Some traders also pointed out that seasonal corporate demand

for the greenback could bring some volatility to the yuan.

Overseas-listed Chinese companies usually have to make their

interim dividend payments between May and August, and such

seasonal FX purchases could pile downward pressure on the yuan.

Standard Chartered had expected total dividend payments would

reach $84 billion this year.

Separately, markets would switch attention to a medium-term

loan operation next week to gauge PBOC’s policy stance. A batch

of 100 billion yuan worth of medium-term lending facility (MLF)

is set to expire on Monday, with markets expecting the PBOC to

roll it over.

Investors expect the cost of MLF loans is unlikely to

change, but the volume could offer some monetary policy outlook

after the PBOC kept injecting a minimal daily 10 billion yuan

through reverse repos in open market operations for 53 straight

trading days, as of Friday.

The global dollar index fell to 90.718 by midday from

the previous close of 90.757, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.446 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4525 6.4612 0.13%

Spot yuan 6.445 6.4544 0.15%

Divergence from -0.12%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.29%

Spot change since 2005 28.42%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.46 97.36 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 90.718 90.757 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.446 -0.02%

*

Offshore 6.6083 -2.36%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by

Stephen Coates)

