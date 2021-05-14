XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Investing.com – was trading at $1.39216 by 05:34 (09:34 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.37% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 5.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $48.87936B, or 2.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.32248 to $1.40327 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 12.28%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $10.46493B or 3.82% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2054 to $1.6261 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 57.69% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

was last at $50,594.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.14% on the day.

was trading at $3,968.96 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.61%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $946.87857B or 40.85% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $459.14447B or 19.81% of the total cryptocurrency market value.