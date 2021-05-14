Which Lidar Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



MicroVision vs. Luminar Technologies: Which Lidar Stock is a Better Buy?



MicroVision (MVIS) and Luminar Technologies (LAZR) are two companies that are targeting the nascent but highly disruptive Lidar sector. The stocks of both these companies are trading at steep valuations, but one of them has more visibility than the other. So, let’s evaluate them both to see which is the better buy now. Read on.Over the last 15 months, electric vehicle (EV) stocks have gained popularity. While the shift towards clean energy solutions is expected to gain pace over the coming decade, many EV companies, including Tesla (NASDAQ:), have been pumping in billions of dollars to develop self-driving technologies.

Even as EV production is on the rise, investors should also brace for a similar explosion in the autonomous vehicle (AV) space driven by breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, automation, robotics, and light detection and ranging (or Lidar) tech. Here, we look at two such companies, MicroVision (MVIS) and Luminar Technologies (LAZR), that are positioning themselves to be long-term winners in the Lidar and AV driving space. But which of these two companies is the better investment bet now? Let’s look.

Lidar is a method for determining variable distance by targeting an object with a laser and measuring the time for the reflected light to return to the receiver.

