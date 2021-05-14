Walmart says fully vaccinated employees can go without masks starting Tuesday By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is seen inside its department store in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Walmart (NYSE:) said on Friday that fully vaccinated associates will not need to wear a mask at work starting Tuesday, based on the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

Walmart also said in an internal memo to stores, Sam’s Clubs and supply chain facilities that it will give $75 to U.S. field associates as a “thank you” for getting vaccinated.

