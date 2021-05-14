Wall Street Opens Higher as Retail Sales Fail to Frighten; Dow up 220 Pts By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets surged at the opening on Friday, as a fresh wave of optimism over economic reopening overcame fears of inflation and consequently a withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

Fears of the economy overheating against a backdrop of production bottlenecks and labor shortages appeared to recede after a series of Federal Reserve speakers in the course of the week reiterated that the rise in inflationary pressures – visible in surging commodity prices and April’s consumer inflation report – will not last beyond the end of the year. April’s retail sales data, which showed a clear cooling off of consumer spending on stuff (as opposed to services), bolstered confidence that recent developments are only quirks in a gradual return to normal consumer spending patterns.

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was up 217 points, or 0.6%, at 34,239 points. while the was up 0.8% and the was up 1.0%