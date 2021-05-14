Wall Street extends rally, but sets course for weekly loss

Article content

NEW YORK — Wall Street advanced in a broad rally at the conclusion of a whipsaw week of buying and selling as signs of economic revival clashed with mounting inflation jitters.

All three major U.S. indexes built on Thursday’s gains, in which the S&P 500 saw its biggest one-day percentage bump in over a month.

Still, the indexes are on course for their worst weeks since late February due to concerns over surging prices, despite assurances from the U.S. Federal Reserve that near-term spikes will be temporary.

“The Fed is correct and those (inflation) fears are exaggerated,” said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, in New York. “A lot of prices came down at the height of the pandemic due to dropping demand and now they’re back to pre-pandemic levels. I would very much call that transitory.”

Economic data showed retail sales growth stalling and consumer sentiment dipping as prices remain on an upward trajectory, suggesting that while the demand boom might be taking a breather, inflation has not.

“Today’s retail report shows there’s still work to be done,” Pursche added. “But fundamentally and structurally speaking, the economy continues to improve and that bodes well for stocks.