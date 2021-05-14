Wall Street closes sharply higher, but posts weekly loss

Article content

NEW YORK — Wall Street ended higher at the close of a broad rally, an upbeat conclusion to whipsaw week of buying and selling as signs of a rebounding economy did battle with mounting inflation jitters.

All three major U.S. indexes built on Thursday’s gains, which saw S&P 500 notch its biggest one-day percentage bump in over a month.

“Today ‘everything is going up day’ because everyone is buying,” said Chuck Carlson, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, in New York. “It’s a ‘buy everything’ day.”

Still, the indexes suffered their biggest weekly declines since late February.

“This week, given the big swings, is more evident of a trader’s environment than a long-term investor’s environment,” Carlson added. “It’s a market looking for its next sustained impulse to the upside.”

Those big swings were stoked by economic data, which fanned concerns that near-term price spikes could translate into long-term inflation, despite assurances to the contrary from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“Inflation continues to be the biggest concern,” Carlson added. “And when interest rates didn’t go to new highs the bulls take over and investors are willing to step in and buy some of the stocks that had been beaten up this week.”