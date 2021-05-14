ViacomCBS says dispute between former CEO Moonves and CBS resolved By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The ViacomCBS logo is displayed at the Nasdaq MarketSite to celebrate the company’s merger, in New York, U.S., December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Reuters) – ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:) Inc said on Friday a dispute between CBS and its former Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves has been resolved and the parties have dismissed the arbitration process. (https://
CBS Corp (NYSE:) had fired Moonves for cause in 2018 and denied a $120 million severance package. Moonves was accused of sexual harassment and assault that allegedly took place before and after he joined the company.
