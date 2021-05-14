US Crypto Exchange CoinZoom Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program By CoinQuora



US Crypto Exchange CoinZoom Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program



CoinZoom joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program.

This gears up the procedure of integrating with Visa (NYSE:).

CoinZoom users will also receive a crypto back of 3%.

US-based crypto exchange CoinZoom announced that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program. This gears up the procedure of integrating with Visa. It also allows CoinZoom to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that Visa’s global payment network offers.

CoinZoom will provide its customers a simple process to transfer funds from their CoinZoom wallet directly to their debit cards, in real-time through Fast Track. Moreover, CoinZoom provides the CoinZoom Visa Debit Card which allows its US customers to convert their cryptocurrency to fiat. Moreover, spend it with over 53 million merchants and ATMs worldwide that accept Visa.

Through the recent partnership with Visa to enable Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time push payments platform. Also, participating in the Fintech Fast Track program, the company launches an innovative service for all customers, called CoinZoom Instant.

CoinZoom instant allows customers to convert their cryptocurrency to fiat and transfer funds to their debit cards. This new service will help enable money to be pushed into eligible debit card or prepaid card accounts to finish business payouts, peer-to-peer transfers, app withdrawals, and more. CoinZoom users will also receive a crypto back of 3% when they transfer funds through CoinZoom Instant.

CoinZoom CEO Todd Crosland said,

“We’re excited to expand our money transfer services and launch CoinZoom Instant through this collaboration with Visa…Our customers can currently send fiat or crypto instantly to other users for free via our peer-to-peer transfer feature, ZoomMe.”

Through the expanded partnership with Visa, the team will offer a premier service to users world-wide in the peer-to-peer marketplace that makes $20T per year in total. Moreover, through the collaboration with Visa Direct their US users would be able to swap crypto and transfer their fiat to their eligible debit cards in real-time, as opposed to waiting 2-3 days for a bank wire.

With CoinZoom Instant, users would be able to send fiat or crypto from one account to another, one bank to another, or one country to another in real-time. In addition, the SVP and Global Head of Fintech, Visa Terry Angelos also delivered views “By joining Visa’s Fast Track program, exciting Fintechs like CoinZoom gain unprecedented access to Visa experts, technology, and resources.”

Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program offers startups like CoinZoom the ability to access Visa’s growing partner network. Also, experts who can offer guidance in helping them run in the most efficient way possible.

Furthermore, CoinZoom is the next-generation crypto exchange that offers the team’s vast experience in providing great trade quality, customer-focused tools, and technology which help customers become successful traders. More so, CoinZoom provides services in buying, selling, and spending bitcoin, ripple, , and other top crypto pairs.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

