U.S. tariff review considers commodity shortages, inflation -official

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is weighing concerns about commodity shortages and inflation as it reviews trade tariff policy, the top White House economist said on Friday.

Strong demand for consumer goods and other products in a U.S. economy still scarred by the coronavirus pandemic have led to shortages in commodities from lumber to computer chips.

Asked whether tariff reduction would help solve shortages and inflation, Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told reporters at a press briefing on Friday, “Our trade representatives are looking at all of these factors.” A spokesman for U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai did not respond to a request for comment.

Strong demand for commodities and the higher prices that have resulted are among the factors stoking fears of inflation.

The United States is the world’s largest importer of goods, at some $2.5 trillion in 2019, and any trimming of tariffs to alleviate shortages and high prices could have widespread repercussions. The United States currently levies average tariffs of 19.3% on imports from China and 3% on those from the rest of the world, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.