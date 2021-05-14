U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.06% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.06%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 1.06%, while the index climbed 1.49%, and the index gained 2.32%.

The best performers of the session on the were Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.77% or 9.94 points to trade at 368.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) added 2.74% or 5.79 points to end at 217.66 and Boeing Co (NYSE:) was up 2.60% or 5.79 points to 228.43 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walt Disney Company (NYSE:), which fell 2.59% or 4.62 points to trade at 173.72 at the close. Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) declined 0.55% or 0.43 points to end at 78.26 and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.49% or 1.58 points to 323.84.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) which rose 14.00% to 18.08, Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:) which was up 12.42% to settle at 97.95 and Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) which gained 11.22% to close at 40.94.

The worst performers were Fox Corp Class A (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.82% to 37.26 in late trade, Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) which lost 2.59% to settle at 173.72 and Fox Corp Class B (NASDAQ:) which was down 2.21% to 36.25 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were MoSys Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 51.21% to 4.370, HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 45.13% to settle at 12.96 and LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 35.02% to close at 8.79.

The worst performers were Solid Biosciences LLC (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.85% to 3.47 in late trade, Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 21.40% to settle at 1.8000 and Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.19% to 0.98 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2656 to 556 and 94 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2804 rose and 581 declined, while 88 ended unchanged.

Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 12.42% or 10.82 to 97.95.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 18.68% to 18.81.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 1.04% or 18.95 to $1842.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 2.48% or 1.58 to hit $65.40 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 2.51% or 1.68 to trade at $68.73 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.53% to 1.2143, while USD/JPY fell 0.09% to 109.36.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.46% at 90.317.