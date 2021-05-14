U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.06% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.06%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 1.06%, while the index climbed 1.49%, and the index gained 2.32%.

The best performers of the session on the were Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.77% or 9.94 points to trade at 368.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) added 2.74% or 5.79 points to end at 217.66 and Boeing Co (NYSE:) was up 2.60% or 5.79 points to 228.43 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walt Disney Company (NYSE:), which fell 2.59% or 4.62 points to trade at 173.72 at the close. Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) declined 0.55% or 0.43 points to end at 78.26 and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.49% or 1.58 points to 323.84.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) which rose 14.00% to 18.08, Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:) which was up 12.42% to settle at 97.95 and Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) which gained 11.22% to close at 40.94.

The worst performers were Fox Corp Class A (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.82% to 37.26 in late trade, Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) which lost 2.59% to settle at 173.72 and Fox Corp Class B (NASDAQ:) which was down 2.21% to 36.25 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were MoSys Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 51.21% to 4.370, HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 45.13% to settle at 12.96 and LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 35.02% to close at 8.79.

The worst performers were Solid Biosciences LLC (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.85% to 3.47 in late trade, Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 21.40% to settle at 1.8000 and Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.19% to 0.98 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2656 to 556 and 94 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2804 rose and 581 declined, while 88 ended unchanged.

Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 12.42% or 10.82 to 97.95.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 18.68% to 18.81.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 1.04% or 18.95 to $1842.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 2.48% or 1.58 to hit $65.40 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 2.51% or 1.68 to trade at $68.73 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.53% to 1.2143, while USD/JPY fell 0.09% to 109.36.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.46% at 90.317.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR