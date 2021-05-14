U.S. stocks extend recovery; dollar, bond yields dip

Article content

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks extended their recovery on Friday as investors set aside inflation worries and bought shares hammered by the week’s volatility, with the shift back into riskier assets dragging on the dollar.

The jump in shares was in step with buoyant global stocks as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not need to raise interest rates sooner than expected to cool prices and reduce the gush of cash that has propelled financial markets.

By mid-day, shares had added to early gains and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%, the S&P 500 climbed 1.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite leapt 2.1%.

The MSCI World Index, which tracks 50 markets, jumped 1.5%.

But some warned that investors may be too complacent if they ignore the dangers of rising price pressures.

“I don’t see us off to the races,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel, which manages about $4 billion in assets. He said inflation risks are “real” and financial markets will likely be choppy for some time.

“You could buy (stocks) if you could sleep at night with the volatility, but I might have a slug of cash, too.”

Mega-cap growth stocks, which have been beaten down this week on concerns over their lofty valuations, led gains in early trading with Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp gaining about 1% each and Tesla Inc adding 2%.