U.S. orders Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix halted over health concerns

“These repeated incidents at the refinery have been and remain totally unacceptable. Today, I have ordered the refinery to immediately pause all operations until we can be assured that this facility can operate in accordance with laws that protect public health,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday said it had ordered an emergency halt to Limetree Bay’s refinery on the island of St. Croix “due to multiple improperly conducted operations that present an imminent risk to public health.”

