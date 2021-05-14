U.S. lawmakers seek to form bipartisan panel on Jan. 6 attack By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Security fences, erected following the January 6th attack, are seen surrounding the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The top Democratic and Republican lawmakers on the House Homeland Security Committee on Friday said they had reached a deal to push forward with a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol.
In a statement, Democratic chairman Bennie Thompson and ranking member John Katko said they would introduce legislation as soon as next week aimed at setting up the investigative panel.
