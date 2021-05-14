U.S. halts operations at Caribbean oil refinery after breakdowns

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators on Friday ordered the Limetree Bay refinery on St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, to cease operations for at least 60 days, throwing the multibillion-dollar overhaul of the massive plant into jeopardy.

The Caribbean refinery has suffered several financial and operational setbacks since its private equity owners sought to restart the 1,500 acre (607-hectare) facility idled since 2012. It voluntarily stop processing this week after showering nearby homes with an oily mist for the second time this year.

The incident exceeded the plant’s permit for sulfur dioxide emissions, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said. It ordered the facility closed “due to multiple improperly conducted operations that present an imminent risk to public health” and signaled it might take further action.

A Limetree spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment.

Its former owners filed for bankruptcy in 2015 amid heavy losses and facing millions of dollars in upgrades to meet Clean Air Act violations. In 2016, Boston-based private equity firm Arclight Capital Partners acquired it and recruited other investors including EIG Global Partners that put about $3 billion into a plan to begin processing 210,000 barrels per day of crude into gasoline, diesel and fuel oil.