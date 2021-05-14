U.S. approves temporary Jones Act waiver for second company

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Holding tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at Colonial Pipeline’s Dorsey Junction Station in Woodbine, Maryland, U.S. May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Drone Base
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government has approved another temporary targeted Jones Act waiver for second company as part of an ongoing effort to ease tight fuel supplies along the eastern United States, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Friday.
The effort is part of the Biden administration’s steps to boost fuel supplies following the Colonial Pipeline shut down that led to gasoline shortages in some parts of the U.S. East Coast.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.