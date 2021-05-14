Turkish customs confiscate over 500 smuggled Bitcoin mining rigs By Cointelegraph

Turkish customs confiscate over 500 smuggled Bitcoin mining rigs
Turkish customs enforcements brought down an illegal smuggling operation in what is said to be a record bust against illegal (BTC) mining equipment in the country.
After receiving a tip, Turkey’s Customs Protection’s anti-smuggling and intelligence teams raided a warehouse earlier this week in Karabağlar, İzmir, where they found 501 ASIC Bitcoin mining rigs in closed cardboard boxes.
