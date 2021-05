Article content

Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Friday, supported by material stocks as gold prices gained on a weaker U.S. dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed inflation concerns.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.66 points, or 0.47%, at 19,226.47. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)