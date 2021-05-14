Toshiba unit hacked in Europe, conglomerate to undergo strategic review

Article content

TOKYO/PARIS — A unit of Toshiba Corp was hit by a ransomware attack, overshadowing an announcement of a strategic review for the conglomerate and an upbeat profit forecast.

Toshiba Tec Corp, which makes point-of-sale systems and copiers, said had been hacked by DarkSide, the group the U.S. FBI has blamed for the Colonial Pipeline attack, its French subsidiary said.

It said only a minimal amount of work data had been lost.

Reuters could not access DarkSide’s public-facing website on Friday. Security researchers said DarkSide’s multiple websites had stopped being accessible.

Ransomware attacks have increased in number and amount of demands, with hackers encrypting data and seeking payment in cryptocurrency to unlock it. They increasingly release stolen data as well, or threaten to unless they are paid more.

Investigators in the U.S’s Colonial case say the attack software was distributed by DarkSide, which includes Russian speakers and avoids hacking targets in the former Soviet Union. DarkSide lets “affiliates” hack into targets elsewhere, then handles the ransom negotiation and data release.

STRATEGIC REVIEW

Separately Toshiba Corp, which has had to grapple with a series of scandals over the past several years, said it was setting up a strategic review committee to consider ways to increase corporate value and had appointed UBS as financial adviser.