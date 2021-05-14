The Most Interesting Mare Of Easttown Fan Theories



HBO



You’d be forgiven for barely noticing Dylan’s father. We’ve only seen him in a couple of scenes at the hospital, and even then he takes less prominence than Dylan’s mother. So why do some fans believe he’s a bad guy — possibly THE bad guy who is kidnapping and/or murdering young girls? Well, mostly because he’s a white guy with dark sideburns, which we know the kidnapper is from the glimpses we saw of him. And also the fact he’s not at the hospital at the same time that Missy is being kidnapped, whereas Dylan’s mother is.

There’s even a possibility he’s actually the father of Erin’s kid.