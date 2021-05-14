The good, the bad and the shoddy By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Crypto PR: The good, the bad and the shoddy

Like most crypto journalists, Will Foxley has a horror story about a bad encounter he had with a dodgy PR person. The former tech reporter at CoinDesk recalls being embarrassed in his first few days on the job after he relied on bad information fed to him in an announcement.

I got burned by a bad PR agent within, like, two or three weeks on the job, where they gave me false press release information, he says. I didnt quite verify it enough and then got called out by one of the higher industry people. Thats like the quickest way to ruin your relationship with a journalist.

Emerging industry

Laundry list

PR news

How did we get here?

Scams, spam and pay for play

The professionals

PR on news stories

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR