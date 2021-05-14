Taiwan approves three referendums with pork, energy at top of list

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s election commission approved on Friday the holding of three referendums in late August that could affect both the island’s relations with the United States and its energy security if they are passed.

Referendums have increasingly been used to resolve contentious issues such as same-sex marriage, though they need a turnout of at least 25% of some 19 million eligible voters to be valid, with a majority voting “yes” to get passed.

“The Central Election Commission has deliberated on, and approved, three referendums,” it said in a statement.

The two most contentious issues to be decided could have wider implications if approved when put to voters on Aug. 28.

One is whether to ban pork containing a leanness-enhancing additive, while the other concerns whether to change the site of a planned new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to protect the maritime environment.

Last year, the government approved pork containing ractopamine, which is banned in the European Union and China though widely used in the United States, despite the objections of the main opposition party, the Kuomintang, on safety grounds.

The government hopes the move will pave the way for a free trade deal with Washington. Major Taiwan food firms have pledged not to sell or import pork made with ractopamine.