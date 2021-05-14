Spanish stock exchange ready to test blockchain-based SME financing system By Cointelegraph

Spanish stock exchange Bolsas y Mercados Españoles, or BME is set to test its blockchain infrastructure for small- and medium-sized enterprise financing following a successful pilot run back in 2020.

According to Finextra on Friday, this next set of trials by the BME will involve businesses that are part of the country’s SME financing ecosystem under the aegis of a regulatory sandbox created by Spain’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.