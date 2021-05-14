Snowflake a Buy on Generational Shift to the Cloud: Goldman By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Shutterstock

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Snowflake (NYSE:) shares rose more than 8% Friday after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) raised its rating to buy.

Analyst Kash Rangan also raised the price target to $275 per share from $270. That’s a near 35% hike from the stock’s current level of $204.

Rangan pointed out that the stock has more than halved since its peak in December, calling it a chance to snap up an undervalued name.

The analyst said the cloud-based data warehousing company has a strong competitive positioning and expects it to capitalize on a “generational shift” of data and analytics to cloud. He sees strong secular tailwinds including cloud adoption, big data, AI/ML, and secure data sharing driving growth.

Rangan said a large addressable market offers a further upside for the company.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR