Singapore’s biggest bank launches crypto trust solution By Cointelegraph

Singapore's biggest bank launches crypto trust solution

Matilda Colman
DBS Private Bank, one of the biggest wealth managers in Asia outside China, has launched a cryptocurrency trust solution amid growing demand for digital assets.

After setting up its own crypto exchange in December 2020, the Singaporean banking giant is now expanding its crypto services via its wholly-owned trust company DBS Trustee, The Business Times reports Friday.