Singapore stocks tumble as strict virus curbs return

Singapore stocks tumbled more than 3% on

Friday after the city-state’s imposition of the strictest

COVID-19 curbs since last year stoked worries of a potential

unraveling of its nascent recovery.

Most Asian stocks, however, strengthened on reassurances

from the U.S. Federal Reserve that a spike in inflation was

temporary, with China and South Korea shares

advancing 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively.

Singapore stocks marked their worst session in nearly

a year and the dollar fell 0.2% as the city-state

tightened restrictions on social gatherings and public

activities amid a rise in locally acquired infections.

The Asian trade and financial hub had been reporting almost

zero or single-digit daily local infections for months, before a

recent rise.

Losses were driven by a 7% slump in flag carrier Singapore

Airlines and a 4% drop in in-flight caterer SATS Ltd

.

“Quick reopening hopes have been dashed, especially for the

travel and leisure sectors,” Bank of Singapore analyst Moh Siong

Sim said.

“Manufacturing should hold up as has been the case over the

past year.”

Taiwan shares rose 1% to snap four sessions of

losses after Premier Su Tseng-chang said the COVID-19 alert

level would not be raised and that there were enough resources