Singapore stocks tumble as strict virus curbs return

Article content
Singapore stocks tumbled more than 3% on
Friday after the city-state’s imposition of the strictest
COVID-19 curbs since last year stoked worries of a potential
unraveling of its nascent recovery.
Most Asian stocks, however, strengthened on reassurances
from the U.S. Federal Reserve that a spike in inflation was
temporary, with China and South Korea shares
advancing 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively.
Singapore stocks marked their worst session in nearly
a year and the dollar fell 0.2% as the city-state
tightened restrictions on social gatherings and public
activities amid a rise in locally acquired infections.
The Asian trade and financial hub had been reporting almost
zero or single-digit daily local infections for months, before a
recent rise.
Losses were driven by a 7% slump in flag carrier Singapore
Airlines and a 4% drop in in-flight caterer SATS Ltd
.
“Quick reopening hopes have been dashed, especially for the
travel and leisure sectors,” Bank of Singapore analyst Moh Siong
Sim said.
“Manufacturing should hold up as has been the case over the
past year.”
Taiwan shares rose 1% to snap four sessions of
losses after Premier Su Tseng-chang said the COVID-19 alert
level would not be raised and that there were enough resources
Article content
to fight the pandemic.
The bourse though registered its worst week in over a year
as it lost more than 8%, amid tighter curbs in public places
forced by a rare and unexpected rise in COVID cases.
Philippine shares reversed losses to rise 0.5% as
market participants picked up beaten-down stocks, an analyst
said, after dropping as much as 2.5% to six-month lows earlier
in the session.
Chinese yuan firmed 0.3% to lead gains among
Asian currencies as the dollar weakened, with investors
assessing the risk of U.S. inflation rising faster than
expected.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down about 0.90
basis points at 6.405%
** India’s COVID-19 cases cross 24 million
** In the Philippines, top index gainers are SM Investments
Corp up 4.3% and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc up
2.3%
Asia stock indexes and
currencies at 0626 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS
DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %
% %
Japan -0.01 -5.68 2.32 2.33
China +0.28 +1.42 1.65 0.38
India +0.08 -0.40 -0.36 4.74
Philippines +0.10 +0.50 0.53 -12.19
S.Korea +0.09 -3.73 1.11 9.86
Singapore -0.23 -1.15 -3.07 6.46
Taiwan +0.00 +1.74 1.00 7.43
Thailand -0.06 -4.49 -0.07 6.74
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru,
additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Anil D’Silva)