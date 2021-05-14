Singapore stocks tumble as strict virus curbs return

Matilda Colman
Singapore stocks tumbled more than 3% on

Friday after the city-state’s imposition of the strictest

COVID-19 curbs since last year stoked worries of a potential

unraveling of its nascent recovery.

Most Asian stocks, however, strengthened on reassurances

from the U.S. Federal Reserve that a spike in inflation was

temporary, with China and South Korea shares

advancing 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively.

Singapore stocks marked their worst session in nearly

a year and the dollar fell 0.2% as the city-state

tightened restrictions on social gatherings and public

activities amid a rise in locally acquired infections.

The Asian trade and financial hub had been reporting almost

zero or single-digit daily local infections for months, before a

recent rise.

Losses were driven by a 7% slump in flag carrier Singapore

Airlines and a 4% drop in in-flight caterer SATS Ltd

.

“Quick reopening hopes have been dashed, especially for the

travel and leisure sectors,” Bank of Singapore analyst Moh Siong

Sim said.

“Manufacturing should hold up as has been the case over the

past year.”

Taiwan shares rose 1% to snap four sessions of

losses after Premier Su Tseng-chang said the COVID-19 alert

level would not be raised and that there were enough resources

to fight the pandemic.

The bourse though registered its worst week in over a year

as it lost more than 8%, amid tighter curbs in public places

forced by a rare and unexpected rise in COVID cases.

Philippine shares reversed losses to rise 0.5% as

market participants picked up beaten-down stocks, an analyst

said, after dropping as much as 2.5% to six-month lows earlier

in the session.

Chinese yuan firmed 0.3% to lead gains among

Asian currencies as the dollar weakened, with investors

assessing the risk of U.S. inflation rising faster than

expected.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down about 0.90

basis points at 6.405%

** India’s COVID-19 cases cross 24 million

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are SM Investments

Corp up 4.3% and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc up

2.3%

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0626 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %

% %

Japan -0.01 -5.68 2.32 2.33

China +0.28 +1.42 1.65 0.38

India +0.08 -0.40 -0.36 4.74

Philippines +0.10 +0.50 0.53 -12.19

S.Korea +0.09 -3.73 1.11 9.86

Singapore -0.23 -1.15 -3.07 6.46

Taiwan +0.00 +1.74 1.00 7.43

Thailand -0.06 -4.49 -0.07 6.74

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru,

additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

