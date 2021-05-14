Should Investors Buy the Dip in Trade Desk? By StockNews



© Reuters. Should Investors Buy the Dip in Trade Desk?



The Trade Desk’s (TTD) stock declined more than 25% in a single day following the company’s latest earnings report. Because the stock dipped 50% below its yearly high, it could be a fantastic buying opportunity for investors who have been patiently waiting on the sidelines. So, is TTD worthy of their investing dollars now that it is available at a considerable discount? Read on for an answer.Trade Desk (NASDAQ:) has been in the news of late. The stock declined more than 25% in a single day following the company’s latest earnings report. The question is whether investors overreacted or whether the recent drop is justified?

TDD’s latest earnings report revealed the company has achieved nearly 40% year-over-year revenue growth. But unlike most other tech companies, TTD has zero debt. TTD is also in a favorable position because it has just less than $680 million in cash and investments on hand.

TTD’s stock dipped 50% below its yearly high, meaning this could be a fantastic buying opportunity for investors who have been patiently waiting on the sidelines. So, is now the time to pick up shares of the advertising platform company’s shares at an attractive price? We answer this question below.

