Shoppers can buy now, pay later — but not everyone should

Article content This article was created by MoneyWise. Postmedia and MoneyWise may earn an affiliate commission through links on this page. Canadians love their credit cards, but more and more people are embracing a different way to delay the pain of big purchases — without costing a penny more in interest. “Buy now, pay later” (BNPL) plans allow cash-strapped shoppers to spread out the cost of clothes, electronics, furniture and more over the course of weeks or months. These services aren’t new, but they are growing rapidly. The Toronto-based company PayBright approved more than $250 million in purchases the year it launched in 2017 — now it’s approved over $1.5 billion. So is BNPL the smart new way to pay for a generation of Canadians? Here’s what you need to consider before you sign up. How these programs work tuthelens / Shutterstock When you make an online or in-store purchase through Afterpay, Sezzle, Uplift or another BNPL provider, that company will pay the retailer for your item upfront. You, in turn, will repay the provider.

Article content Those payments might come in a few big chunks — “pay in four” is common — over a few weeks or smaller monthly payments over a longer period. You typically don’t need to go through any underwriting or a credit check to borrow money, and as long as you make your payments on time, you typically don’t have to pay any extra interest or fees. What is the BNPL provider getting out of the deal? The company usually gets a small cut from the retailer in exchange for helping them get a sale they might not have otherwise secured. BNPL can be helpful for some hedgehog94 / Shutterstock As with credit cards, a BNPL plan means you won’t have to hold off on important purchases just because you don’t have the cash upfront. That could be especially enticing if your income stream has been disrupted during the pandemic. But BNPL plans also have clear advantages over competing forms of credit. As long as you make your payments on time, a low or 0 per cent interest rate will spare you from the brutal interest on credit cards, which often top 20 per cent APR. What’s more, if your credit score or history makes it difficult for you to qualify for a credit card, BNPL programs can grant access to a world of borrowing possibilities that would otherwise be closed off to you. Plenty of free services let you check and raise your credit score, but it generally takes time to see improvement. So what’s the downside? WAYHOME studio / Shutterstock When it’s easy to spend, people spend more.

In a 2020 survey by Toronto-based research company Cardify, half of shoppers said BNPL services allow them to spend at least 10 per cent to 20 per cent more than they would using a credit card. Plus, each BNPL purchase is an entirely new payment plan, and not all retailers use the same providers. When you're juggling a few plans and companies at once, there's a very real risk of losing track of what you owe when and to whom. Missing a payment due to confusion or overspending can result in a hefty late fee and put your credit score at risk. While some companies like Afterpay and PayBright don't charge late fees, others do. Sezzle will charge you $5 to reschedule a payment (after the first time) or $10 if you skip a payment entirely. What to consider before signing up for BNPL fizkes / Shutterstock Before you start signing up for multiple payment plans, consider a few other financial priorities: Improving your credit score. Plenty of services and products out there can either help you achieve a good score or borrow money without one. A secured credit card can help you do both, plus earn rewards like a normal credit card.

Reduce your debt. You shouldn't switch to BNPL just because your credit card is maxed out. Carrying a high balance month after month will bury you in interest real quick. Thankfully, managing your debt doesn't have to be as cumbersome or expensive as you may have thought. If money is tight but you have to make a big, necessary purchase in the near future, you do have a few options to earn some extra cash so you can pay upfront.

Do the hustle. If you've got a special talent or skill, why not turn what you do for fun into something you do for funds? It's much easier these days to turn your hobby into a profitable side hustle and earn the extra cash you need.

Make your savings work hard. A traditional savings account at your local bank will pay next to nothing in interest. When you're saving up for a major purchase, put your money into a high-interest savings account, where you know your hard-earned coin will grow.

Get paid to shop. Find ways to maximize every dollar you spend. For example, one free program offers you real cash back — not points — every time you make a purchase at one of your favourite brands. This article was created by Wise Publishing, Inc., which provides clear, trustworthy information people can use to take control of their finances. Millions of readers throughout North America have come to count on the Toronto-based company to help them save money, find the best bank accounts, get the best mortgage rates and navigate many other financial matters.

