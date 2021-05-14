Seth Rogen Opens Up About Not Wanting Children

“If we had kids we could not be doing this.”
The actor and his wife Lauren have been married for almost a decade but have decided not to have children. Although it was hard for him to admit in the past, he says he’s ready to be open about it.
“People are always like — it’s something I think I was uncomfortable answering this before — but they were like, ‘How do you do so much? How do you do pottery, and write a book, and make all these movies?’ The answer is I don’t have kids…I have nothing else to do,” Seth said on The Howard Stern Show.
Seth says that Lauren is completely on the same page as him, noting, “I would say she wants kids less than I do. She didn’t want to be talked into it.”
Even though he says he could “wrap [his] head around it” if his wife were to want children, he doesn’t see that happening.
“She’s just like, ‘uh no.’ Which is great. We have so much fun. I don’t know anyone who gets as much happiness out of their kids as we get out of our non-kids,” Seth explained.
He continued, “We’re fucking psyched all the time. We’re lying in bed Saturday morning, smoking weed, watching movies naked — if we had kids we could not be doing this. There is no one’s child who is giving them as much joy as we are right now getting because we don’t have a kid.”
And besides, Seth thinks there’s enough people out there on the planet anyway.
Seth also previously expressed that he feels that he has such a good relationship with Lauren, that he wouldn’t want to change it.
