Rugby-NZ players propose public listing as alternative to Silver Lake deal

WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s rugby players on Friday presented an alternative capital raising option to the deal offered by U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake for a minority stake in New Zealand Rugby (NZR).

New Zealand Rugby Players Association (NZRPA) has suggested the sale of a 5% stake in NZR’s revenue generating assets through initial public offering in the New Zealand stock market.

NZRPA commissioned New Zealand investment company Forsyth Barr to work out the alternate capital raising option. David Kirk, the NZRPA president, is chairman of Forsyth Barr.

Last month, all 26 constituent provincial rugby unions approved the sale of a 12.5% stake in NZR’s commercial arm, including rights to the iconic All Blacks, to Silver Lake in a deal worth NZ$387.5 million ($278.1 million).

Forsyth Barr said its valuation of NZR’s commercial rights is between NZ$3.4-NZ$3.8 billion, higher than the Silver Lake valuation of NZ$3.1 billion.

The All Blacks are by far New Zealand’s best-known sports team and many in the rugby-mad country have expressed concern that even a small part of the national treasure might come under foreign control.

Players have resisted the Silver Lake deal, expressing concerns of loss of control and risks of “cultural misappropriation.”