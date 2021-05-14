Retail Sales Stagnate in April, But Offset by Upward Revision to March Data By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — Fears of the U.S. economy running hot receded on Friday after new data showed a slowdown in consumer spending in April.

were flat on the month, falling short of expectations of a 1% gain. However, the monthly gain for March was revised up by a full percentage point to 10.7%., leaving aggregate spending roughly where economists expected it to be over the two months.

fell 0.8% on the month, rather than rising 0.7% as expected. Here too, the March figure was revised upward to a gain of 9.0% from an initial estimate of 8.4%.