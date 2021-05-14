Proactive news headlines including Davenport Resources, EcoGraf, Core Lithium, Aurumin and Fe Limited

Sydney, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Davenport Resources Ltd (ASX:DAV) (FRA:D86) has officially changed the company’s name to South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) following shareholder approval at the 4th May 2021 general meeting. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR) (CVE:TMRR) (OTCMKTS:TMRFF) (FRA:4W0) has closed a non-brokered private placement to raise A$1.9 million for boosting gold exploration. Click here

EcoGraf Ltd’s (ASX:EGR) (FRA:FMK) (OTCMKTS:ECGFF) shares have started trading on the OTCQX market in the United States, following the acceptance of its application. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) (OTCMKTS:CXOXF) announced that the company has been added to the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Micro Cap Australia Index with effect from 27 May 2021. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has received all assays from the recent RC drilling at the Golden Slipper deposit at its 100% owned Mt Dimer Project in Western Australia, which included one of the best unmined results to date. Click here

Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) has ramped up development activities at JWD iron ore deposit with mining contractor Big Yellow beginning earthworks on-site last week with expectations that this component of the first stage of early works will be completed this week. Click here

Silver Mines Ltd’s (ASX:SVL) (OTCMKTS:SLVMF) diamond drilling program at Bowdens Silver Project near Mudgee in Central West New South Wales has intersected up to 3 metres at 1,302 g/t silver within 8 metres at 543 g/t silver from 307 metres. Click here

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) is entering the defence sector with its autonomous vehicle platform and will conduct a feasibility and scoping study with the Defence Science and Technology (DST) Group. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX) (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) (FRA:B9S) has opened its priority offer to shareholders for the IPO of spin-off Codrus Minerals, following conclusion of the exposure period. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) (FRA:R8L) has completed due diligence for the acquisition of a 70% interest in the Zavalievsky group of companies (ZG Group). Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) (FRA:XL5) is enhancing its exposure to copper amidst strong market fundamentals by acquiring 2.7 million shares worth C$540,000 in a private placement by Westminster Resources Ltd (CVE:WMR) (OTCMKTS:WMRSF). Click here

About Proactive﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com