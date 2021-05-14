Posthaste: Remote work adding up to more hours, more stress for Canadian employees

Good morning!

Canadians working from home say they’re logging in more hours than they ever have before — and it’s taking a toll.

According to a new survey from ADP Canada and Angus Reid, 30 per cent of Canadian employees say they’re working more since April 2020. But for those working remotely, the number putting in overtime climbs to 44 per cent, with one in ten saying they’ve even added an extra day to their work week.

All that extra effort is hitting workers’ stress levels. Forty-one per cent say they’re feeling more stressed — an increase of 7 per cent since the start of the pandemic. And another 46 per cent report feeling less engaged.

And yet, some workers (42 per cent) say they’re feeling more productive. Another 37 per cent think their quality of work has actually increased over the past year.

New flexible schedules could be behind those improvements. Sixty-nine per cent say they’ve been given leeway to work modified schedules when personal responsibilities — like virtual school — get in the way.

“After a year of monitoring how workplaces have evolved and responded to the pandemic, it appears that many companies have moved to flexible work hours or hybrid work models,” Ed Yuen, vice-president strategy and business development at ADP Canada, said in a news release. “While many of these policies were a ‘perk’ a few months back, they are now commonplace. For some, this flexibility seems to have improved productivity and quality of work.”

And it seems many don’t want to give up that newfound flexibility. The survey reveals that 40 per cent of those working from home don’t want to go back to the office at all, with 16 per cent reporting anxiety at the thought.

But perpetual work-from-home may not be what employers want after the pandemic ends.

For example, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has repeatedly come out against remote work, saying he wants people back in the office.

“It doesn’t work for those who want to hustle. It doesn’t work for spontaneous idea generation. It doesn’t work for culture,” Dimon recently said at a conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal.

And on Wednesday, the CEO of WeWork said at another Wall Street Journal event that CEOs want people back on site — and only the least engaged employees want to work from home.

“Those who are uberly engaged with the company want to go to the office two-thirds of the time, at least,” Sandeep Mathrani said. “Those who are least engaged are very comfortable working from home.”

In the meantime, though, remote work persists at four out of ten workplaces across Canada. That means stress and overwork could very well remain an issue for many employees.

ADP Canada says there are things employers can do to help. It recommends businesses encourage workers to take breaks and vacation time and to seek support if needed. Managing expectations over working overtime is also a good idea.

“By introducing policies for after-hours work or educating on the right to disconnect, employers can help protect the physical and mental health of employees,” Yuen said.

The ADP Canada survey, conducted online between April 14 and 15, 2021, sampled 1,501 working Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.