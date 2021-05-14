Plug Power Pops on Restatement By Investing.com



By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:) popped more than 12% after restating financial statements without any financial changes.

Shares are still lower by about 33% since March, when the company said it would restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and its quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020 due to errors in accounting primarily related to non-cash items.

Plug hit a two-decade high in January, rising from less than $4 a year earlier to more than $75, as its hydrogen and fuel cell technology lured investors amid a boom in demand for alternative fuels and associated technologies.