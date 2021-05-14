PARSIQ Partners with Clover for Funding and Integration By CoinQuora



PARSIQ Partners with Clover for Funding and Integration



Clover is a Polkadot-related open DeFi platform.

PARSIQ partners with Clover and Multi-chain connected wallet which allows users to have a single wallet that connects with , Polkadot, Kusama, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Fantom, and Edgeware blockchains.

Clover offers an ideology with PARSIQ. However, focusing on enabling data to flow between blockchains freely, in order for users to gain access easily for trading on a plethora of chains offered today.

This tool is not plagued however by the extra fees associated with the Ethereum network. More so, clover offers quick access for peer-to-peer trading, and sign-up is not required. Even more, users could enjoy the benefits of a trustless, anonymous, fair, fast, and cheap financial instrument using its cross-chain system.

Even more, on sharing a vision of a blockchain space without limits for users to use whatever chain they like for future blockchain adoption. Clover and PARSIQ have found common ground and work closely with the Clover team. Moreover, the team will integrate PARSIQ technology as a piece of vital infrastructure for the Clover platform.

PARSIQ plans to back Clover financially. More so, we offer a deep seated belief in projects aiming on interoperability and the advancement of utility across many blockchains. More so, Clover joins our ever growing list of backed projects, with the hopes of furthering projects that offer real-world solutions to a lot of the issues plaguing a still very young technology.

PARSIQ CEO Tom Tirman said,

“The Ethereum Network was brilliant when released, but the scale it has grown to now has become a real issue for usage. Fees for using the network created barriers and solutions must be found, as the crypto space as a whole continues to grow.”

Clover is a powerful smart contract platform that allows Ethereum developers and projects to migrate their contracts onto Polkadot. Moreover, by reducing the changes required to run existing Solidity smart contracts on the new network, Ethereum projects can just replicate their DApp and deploy it to Clover using MetaMask, Truffle, Remix, and other familiar tools.

In contrast, PARSIQ is a blockchain monitoring and workflow automation platform that works as a multi-level bridge between blockchains and off-chain applications. This platform is a proprietary ParsiQL programming language that offers users to monitor and interpret an endless stream of information on the blockchain. More so, it is possible to monitor traders and ordinary users’ wallets.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora