Paris Club to Spare Argentina From $2.4 Billion Debt Default

(Bloomberg) — The group of rich government creditors known as the Paris Club is willing to delay a $2.4 billion debt payment from Argentina due this month if the nation meets certain conditions, potentially averting a damaging default, according to three people with direct knowledge of negotiations.

The club will spare Argentina from default if it misses the May 31 payment in the hope that the country can rework a $45 billion agreement with the International Monetary Fund, said one of the people, who asked not to be named because the talks are private. An agreement with the IMF may not come until after Argentina’s midterm elections in October, the person said, declining to specify the conditions that the group is demanding.

The Paris Club secretariat did not answers emails and phone calls seeking comment.

Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez has spent the week in Europe meeting leaders in France, Italy, Spain and Portugal to drum up support for a delay and his push to renegotiate with the IMF. Fernandez extended his European tour by a day to meet with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday, according to the Argentinian daily Clarin. Argentina has formally asked the Paris Club for more time to make the payment and is expecting to receive a response by the end of the month.