Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up About Debut Album “Sour”

“Truthfully, love and happiness and everything weren’t feelings that I was feeling at the time,” she went on. “And what’s the point of putting out a record if it isn’t something that you feel is important to say to people?”

“I hope people are surprised,” Olivia told NME of the album. “I love pop-punk music; I love grunge music; I love country music and folk music. I think, honestly, you can see little influences of all of those genres in my album.”

“I didn’t want to make an entire record that sounded like ‘Drivers License’,” she added. “There’s no fun in that for me – and probably not for listeners, either.”