Ohio city reaches $10 million settlement for killing of Black man by police officer

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Protesters gather outside the home where Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was killed in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger/File Photo

(Reuters) – The city of Columbus, Ohio has reached a $10 million settlement with the family of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer in December, ABC news reported.

Hill, 47, was shot and killed by Adam Coy, a 44-year-old white man, on Dec. 22. Coy, a 19-year-veteran of the Columbus police force, was responding to a nuisance call about car noise.

Coy, who was fired by the police force a week after the shooting, was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of murder, one charge of felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty on Feb. 3. He pleaded not guilty to the charges two days later.

Coy told other police officers that he thought Hill was holding a gun and he feared for his life.

