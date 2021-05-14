New Australian Islamic finance DeFi platform is ‘guided by Sharia’ By Cointelegraph

New Australian Islamic finance DeFi platform is ‘guided by Sharia’
A team based out of Sydney, Australia is building what it claims is the world’s first “Shariah-guided” decentralized finance platform to navigate a course between the advantages of DeFi and the beliefs of Islamic finance.
The Marhaba Decentralized Financial Platform — Marhaba translates to “welcome” in Arabic — is expected to launch in the coming months and seeks to offer the Islamic world a DeFi platform informed by the core tenets of Shariah.
