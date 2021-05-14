Morneau Shepell Inc. 2021 annual and special meeting of shareholders held May 14, 2021

“As we continue to navigate the pandemic, we are proud of how we were able to successfully maintain sustained growth through our client-centric strategies in 2020,” said Liptrap. “Our purpose of improving lives and businesses, especially through uncertain times, has never been more important. As we look to the future, we remain committed to continue delivering on the record client satisfaction and employee engagement levels we have experienced over the last year.”

Addressing the board and shareholders, Liptrap covered the Company’s milestones and business successes in 2020, along with its strategy for the future.

TORONTO — Morneau Shepell Inc. (the “Company” or “Morneau Shepell”) (TSX: MSI) held its annual and special meeting of shareholders virtually on Friday, May 14, 2021. Jill Denham, chair of the board, and Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer, reviewed the growth and progress of the company in 2020. They also shared highlights for the year ahead as the Company drives forward into an increasingly digital world, continuing to innovate in its offering of technology-enabled total wellbeing solutions.

In the first few months of 2021, Morneau Shepell continued publishing its Mental Health Index™ in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States; provided one million iCBT sessions to Canadians while marking the one-year anniversary of its pandemic-specific program offerings and partnerships with the Ontario and Manitoba provincial governments.

Shareholders elect board of directors, approve all resolutions

Each of the nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Morneau Shepell.

Nominee Votes for % votes for Votes withheld % votes withheld Luc Bachand 50,853,798 99.79 106,210 0.21 Robert Courteau 50,855,898 99.80 104,110 0.20 Jill Denham 48,655,545 95.48 2,304,463 4.52 Ron Lalonde 50,922,727 99.93 37,281 0.07 Brad Levy 50,918,913 99.92 41,095 0.08 Stephen Liptrap 50,910,479 99.90 49,529 0.10 Chitra Nayak 50,923,773 99.93 36,235 0.07 Kevin Pennington 50,918,908 99.92 41,100 0.08 Dale Ponder 50,912,131 99.91 47,877 0.09

Morneau Shepell also reported that: (1) the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company, (2) the advisory resolution on approach to executive compensation, and (3) the approval of name change from Morneau Shepell Inc. to LifeWorks Inc. were each approved by the affirmative votes of 99.72 per cent, 92.82 per cent and 99.87 per cent, respectively.

The Company’s stock ticker symbol will also change from MSI to LWRK and will be announced in the coming days.

“Our identity as LifeWorks speaks directly to the challenges we continue to address head-on, as more organizations and employees search for newfound meaning in their life and work,” said Liptrap. “Our growth and brand strategy reflect the positive impact our leading-edge technologies and services are having on people’s lives across the globe and we are excited to continue this journey as LifeWorks, to strengthen our unique global position as a leader in total wellbeing.”

Proxy materials for this meeting are available at the investor relations section of morneaushepell.com and on the SEDAR website at sedar.com.

The recorded webcast of the meeting is also available at the investor relations section of morneaushepell.com or on lifeworks.com as of Monday, May 17.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is a leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to employee wellbeing through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing world-class solutions to our clients to support the mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in more than 160 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

