Mindy Kaling Talks Being A Single Mom

“I don’t know if I recommend everyone having a secret pregnancy during a worldwide pandemic.”
As you may or may not know, Mindy Kaling is a mom to two ‘lil bbs — 3-year-old Katherine and 8-month-old Spencer.
Well, when speaking at a #WOW2021 event, Mindy shared what motherhood has been like for her.
“It has been wonderful,” Mindy said, as per People. “I don’t know if I recommend everyone having a secret pregnancy during a worldwide pandemic, but I will say I learned a lot from it. Definitely like a once in a lifetime type of thing.”
“Being a single mom is not for everyone,” Mindy continued, saying that she’s “only able to do it” because she now has a full-time nanny and a retired dad who can help out.
As for what Mindy finds most challenging, she says that it’s trying not to eliminate all risk for her kids. “My parents were immigrants, and they both worked, and they had a different kind of more immediate fear, which is like ‘Okay, we’ve got to put food on the table, build our careers over again,’ […] I sometimes try to summon that feeling that my parents had, which is like, if I could just extricate myself a little bit from this, and allow them to experience risk — I think that would be the best for them. “
“I feel my life is so rich,” she added. “If anything, [parenthood] has given me this flooding of memories of my childhood, I feel like I’m able to write even more […] That has been one of the most unexpected pleasures of having children, is being able to tap back into my own youth.”
Given the success of Mindy’s Never Have I Ever, I’d be inclined to say that it’s going well indeed!
