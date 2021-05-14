Mindy Kaling Talks Being A Single Mom

As for what Mindy finds most challenging, she says that it’s trying not to eliminate all risk for her kids. “My parents were immigrants, and they both worked, and they had a different kind of more immediate fear, which is like ‘Okay, we’ve got to put food on the table, build our careers over again,’ […] I sometimes try to summon that feeling that my parents had, which is like, if I could just extricate myself a little bit from this, and allow them to experience risk — I think that would be the best for them. “