Microsoft quietly closing down Azure blockchain in September By Cointelegraph

Microsoft quietly closing down Azure blockchain in September
Microsoft (NASDAQ:) is turning off its corporate Azure Blockchain Service on September 10 and will not accept any new deployments effective immediately, with no official explanation provided.
Large corporate customers who use Azure Blockchain include J.P. Morgan, GE Aviation, Singapore Airlines (OTC:), Starbucks (NASDAQ:), and Xbox according to its website.
