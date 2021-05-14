Mexican Power Plants Boost Dirty Fuel Oil Use, Shun Natural Gas

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Fuel that is so dirty that the global shipping industry banned its use last year is being burned at the highest level in three years in Mexican power plants.

With the global shipping industry shunning sulfurous fuel oil to curb emissions, storage tanks in Mexico are overflowing with the stuff. The solution for Mexico is to push more of it for electricity generation, replacing cheaper natural gas, that is often imported from the U.S. As a result, demand for the fuel jumped by almost 50% in the past year to more than a 100,000 barrels a day in March, according to government data.

“Mexico is creating a market to absorb the excess fuel oil from its refineries,” said Ixchel Castro, an analyst with Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

The move is certain to raise Mexico’s emissions. Switching a power plant that uses natural gas to fire a turbine to fuel oil generates 16% more carbon dioxide, according to BloombergNEF calculations. It also comes just three months after the deep freeze that hit Texas in February left millions of people in Mexico without power when the U.S. stopped sending natural gas across the border. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador turned the crisis into a rallying cry for more energy independence.

State oil company Petroleos Mexicanos produces copious amounts of fuel oil unintentionally as side product of gasoline and diesel production. The more gasoline the country’s refineries produce, the more extra fuel oil they have to find a home for.

“Natural gas is cheaper compared with fuel oil but in Mexico it’s a political decision more than an economic one,” Castro said.

Bloomberg.com