Litecoin Climbs 11% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 11% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $327.763 by 14:37 (18:37 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.69% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 9.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $21.951B, or 0.94% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $308.445 to $338.828 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 5.83%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.768B or 3.03% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $291.6249 to $412.8018 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 21.96% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $50,528.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.33% on the day.

was trading at $4,083.67 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 13.79%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $945.166B or 40.33% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $474.447B or 20.24% of the total cryptocurrency market value.