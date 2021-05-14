Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — May 14

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

1.

Melissa Barrera had a press day for her upcoming film, In the Heights:

2.

While Melissa’s In the Heights costar, Stephanie Beatriz, was excited to see the poster for the movie on the Warner Bros. lot:

3.

Froy Gutierrez did a Cruel Summer photo dump:

4.

Barbie Ferreira looked stunning in a little backyard photo shoot:

5.

America Ferrera celebrated her husband Ryan Piers Williams’ 40th birthday:

6.

Becky G announced that she and Natti Natasha would be performing their new single, “Ram Pam Pam,” on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon:

7.

Thalía appeared on Fallon to promote her new album, Desamorfosis:

8.

Eva Mendes was excited to read Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s new kids’ book, Shady Baby:

9.

Darío Yazbek Bernal wished he could split himself so he could do everything that needs to get done:

10.

Manny MUA completely shaved his stubble off:

11.

Demi Lovato announced she was launching her own podcast:

12.

Wilson Cruz made sure to update his pronouns on Instagram:

13.

J Balvin did a photo shoot and interview with W Magazine for their music issue:

14.

Miguel worked on new music:

15.

Leiomy looked stunnnnnnnnnning dressed as wrath on this week’s “Seven Deadly Sins”-themed episode of Legendary:

16.

La La Anthony had a glam night out:

17.

Anthony Ramos announced he was releasing his new single, “Blessings,” out today:

18.

Zoe Saldana celebrated that HBO Max picked up the comedy series Gordita Chronicles, which is being produced by her production company:

19.

And finally, Jennifer Lopez celebrated Mother’s Day with her kids and mom (and MAYBE Ben Affleck???!!!):

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR