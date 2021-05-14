Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — May 14

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
1.
Melissa Barrera had a press day for her upcoming film, In the Heights:
2.
While Melissa’s In the Heights costar, Stephanie Beatriz, was excited to see the poster for the movie on the Warner Bros. lot:
3.
Froy Gutierrez did a Cruel Summer photo dump:
4.
Barbie Ferreira looked stunning in a little backyard photo shoot:
5.
America Ferrera celebrated her husband Ryan Piers Williams’ 40th birthday:
6.
Becky G announced that she and Natti Natasha would be performing their new single, “Ram Pam Pam,” on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon:
7.
Thalía appeared on Fallon to promote her new album, Desamorfosis:
8.
Eva Mendes was excited to read Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s new kids’ book, Shady Baby:
9.
Darío Yazbek Bernal wished he could split himself so he could do everything that needs to get done:
10.
Manny MUA completely shaved his stubble off:
11.
Demi Lovato announced she was launching her own podcast:
12.
Wilson Cruz made sure to update his pronouns on Instagram:
13.
J Balvin did a photo shoot and interview with W Magazine for their music issue:
14.
Miguel worked on new music:
15.
Leiomy looked stunnnnnnnnnning dressed as wrath on this week’s “Seven Deadly Sins”-themed episode of Legendary:
16.
La La Anthony had a glam night out:
17.
Anthony Ramos announced he was releasing his new single, “Blessings,” out today:
18.
Zoe Saldana celebrated that HBO Max picked up the comedy series Gordita Chronicles, which is being produced by her production company:
19.
And finally, Jennifer Lopez celebrated Mother’s Day with her kids and mom (and MAYBE Ben Affleck???!!!):
